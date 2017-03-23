Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD) Director Fairholme Capital Management L Acquires 613,900 Shares

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD) Director Fairholme Capital Management L purchased 613,900 shares of Sears Holdings Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $5,015,563.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fairholme Capital Management L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Fairholme Capital Management L purchased 150,000 shares of Sears Holdings Corp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Fairholme Capital Management L purchased 6,700 shares of Sears Holdings Corp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $60,233.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Fairholme Capital Management L purchased 222,100 shares of Sears Holdings Corp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $1,952,259.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Fairholme Capital Management L purchased 281,900 shares of Sears Holdings Corp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $2,444,073.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Fairholme Capital Management L sold 8,700 shares of Sears Holdings Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $82,041.00.

Shares of Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD) traded up 1.942% on Thursday, reaching $8.135. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,590 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15. The stock’s market cap is $871.25 million. Sears Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $19.12.

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.85) by $1.57. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sears Holdings Corp will post ($12.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sears Holdings Corp during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sears Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sears Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Boyle Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Sears Holdings Corp by 14.8% in the third quarter. Boyle Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sears Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc started coverage on Sears Holdings Corp in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “negative” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Sears Holdings Corp Company Profile

Sears Holdings Corporation is an integrated retailer. The Company is the parent company of Kmart Holding Corporation (Kmart) and Sears, Roebuck and Co (Sears). It operates through two segments: Kmart and Sears Domestic. It operates approximately 940 Kmart stores across over 50 states, Guam, Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands.

