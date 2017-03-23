SCS Group PLC (SCS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by N+1 Singer

SCS Group PLC (LON:SCS)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by research analysts at N+1 Singer in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.84) price target on shares of SCS Group PLC in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SCS Group PLC (LON:SCS) opened at 160.36 on Tuesday. SCS Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 125.10 and a 12-month high of GBX 204.94. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 64.16 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 164.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 172.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/scs-group-plc-scs-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-n1-singer.html.

SCS Group PLC Company Profile

ScS Group plc is engaged in the provision of upholstered furniture and flooring, trading under the brand name, ScS. The Company specializes in fabric and leather sofas, and sells a range of branded and ScS branded products sold under registered trademarks, including Endurance and SiSi Italia. The Company also offers a range of third-party brands, including La-Z-Boy, G Plan and Parker Knoll.

