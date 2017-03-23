Scotiabank Reiterates “$24.00” Price Target for Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET)

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) has been given a $24.00 price objective by Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.32% from the stock’s current price.

FET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays PLC set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) opened at 18.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.79 billion. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies will post ($0.30) EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Whelan Harris sold 10,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $246,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Prady Iyyanki sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,816. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Strategic Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is an oilfield products company. The Company designs, manufactures and distributes products and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services. It operates through two segments: Drilling & Subsea, and Production & Infrastructure. Its product offering includes a mix of engineered capital products and replaced items that are used in the exploration, development, production and transportation of oil and natural gas.

