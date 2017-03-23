Scotiabank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) traded up 2.48% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.95. 49,753 shares of the stock traded hands. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $36.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $752.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business earned $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.47 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 554.90% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post $2.30 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.46 per share, with a total value of $75,504.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 150,666 shares of company stock worth $4,486,866 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 123.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 361,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 199,372 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 485.4% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 214,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 178,058 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 63.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 133,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 51,723 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 244,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 24,355 shares during the last quarter. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products. The Company’s business primarily consists of certain crude oil, intermediate and refined products pipelines and transportation, storage, wholesale marketing, terminaling and offloading assets, which were previously owned, operated or held by Delek US Holdings, Inc (Delek), and assets acquired from unrelated third parties.

