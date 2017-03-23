Scotiabank Analysts Give Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) a $95.00 Price Target

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) received a $95.00 price objective from stock analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SLB. Vetr upgraded shares of Schlumberger Limited. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.37 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Schlumberger Limited. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank AG set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger Limited. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger Limited. from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger Limited. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) opened at 78.38 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $109.06 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.52 and its 200 day moving average is $81.42. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $71.34 and a 1-year high of $87.84.

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Schlumberger Limited. had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The business earned $7.11 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Schlumberger Limited.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post $1.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Schlumberger Limited.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -169.49%.

In related news, Director Tore I. Sandvold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $407,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. State Street Corp increased its position in Schlumberger Limited. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,630,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,125,000 after buying an additional 2,755,140 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,954,205,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Schlumberger Limited. by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 36,026,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,111,000 after buying an additional 118,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Schlumberger Limited. by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 20,014,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,946,000 after buying an additional 535,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,178,888,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited. Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

