Scotiabank Analysts Give Ensco Plc (ESV) a $13.00 Price Target

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) received a $13.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ensco Plc from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Capital One Financial Corp. raised shares of Ensco Plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ensco Plc in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ensco Plc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of Ensco Plc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Shares of Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) opened at 8.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.74. Ensco Plc has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $12.36.

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ensco Plc had a negative net margin of 52.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $505 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ensco Plc will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Ensco Plc’s payout ratio is -0.53%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Scotiabank Analysts Give Ensco Plc (ESV) a $13.00 Price Target” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/scotiabank-analysts-give-ensco-plc-esv-a-13-00-price-target.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ensco Plc during the fourth quarter valued at $50,907,000. WFG Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ensco Plc by 10,581.9% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 54,798 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 54,285 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Ensco Plc by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 663,132 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 167,019 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ensco Plc by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 4,284,992 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $41,650,000 after buying an additional 2,965,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ensco Plc by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 852,160 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after buying an additional 310,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Ensco Plc Company Profile

Ensco plc is an offshore contract drilling company. The Company provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Floaters, Jackups and Other. Its Floaters segment includes the Company’s drillships and semisubmersible rigs, and provides contract drilling.

Receive News & Ratings for Ensco Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensco Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.