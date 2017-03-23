Scotiabank Analysts Give Core Laboratories (CLB) a $133.00 Price Target

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) has been assigned a $133.00 price objective by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.30% from the company’s current price.

CLB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) opened at 109.65 on Wednesday. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $96.30 and a 12-month high of $135.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 75.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.78 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 65.65% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post $2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Core Laboratories by 20.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 33.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Core Laboratories by 10.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Core Laboratories by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Core Laboratories by 241.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through three segments: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement and Reservoir Management. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid and gas samples.

