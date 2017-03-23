Scotia Capital Inc. Has $37,782,000 Position in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,547 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 24,830 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health Corp were worth $37,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 18,280,528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,442,516,000 after buying an additional 9,180,492 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corp during the fourth quarter worth $420,930,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp by 48.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,400,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,281,464,000 after buying an additional 4,699,619 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corp during the fourth quarter worth $162,399,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp by 1,022.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,071,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,437,000 after buying an additional 1,886,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) opened at 78.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.91. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $106.67.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 billion. CVS Health Corp had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 3.00%. CVS Health Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post $5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. CVS Health Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Scotia Capital Inc. Has $37,782,000 Position in CVS Health Corp (CVS)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/scotia-capital-inc-has-37782000-position-in-cvs-health-corp-cvs.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vetr lowered CVS Health Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.87 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America Corp restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.67 price target on shares of CVS Health Corp in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on CVS Health Corp in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CVS Health Corp in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health Corp in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health Corp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.99.

In other news, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 6,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $479,908.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan C. Roberts sold 61,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,895,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,196,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,796 shares of company stock worth $16,101,642 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.