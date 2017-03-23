SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SCLN) CEO Sells $378,800.00 in Stock

SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCLN) CEO Friedhelm Blobel sold 40,000 shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $378,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,522.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Friedhelm Blobel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 6th, Friedhelm Blobel sold 3,087 shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $31,796.10.
- On Friday, March 3rd, Friedhelm Blobel sold 26,913 shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $269,399.13.
- On Friday, February 24th, Friedhelm Blobel sold 823 shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $7,991.33.
- On Thursday, February 23rd, Friedhelm Blobel sold 39,177 shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $385,109.91.
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Friedhelm Blobel sold 8,868 shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $93,468.72.
- On Tuesday, January 24th, Friedhelm Blobel sold 61,132 shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $638,218.08.
- On Thursday, January 5th, Friedhelm Blobel sold 9,600 shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $105,792.00.
SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCLN) traded up 1.05% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 113,237 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $494.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.66. SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $15.02.
SciClone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. SciClone Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Maxim Group set a $14.00 price objective on SciClone Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,858,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,797,000 after buying an additional 354,655 shares during the last quarter. Airain ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 195,162 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 35,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 741,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after buying an additional 143,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.
SciClone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company’s product portfolio of therapies includes oncology, infectious diseases and cardiovascular disorders. The Company operates in two segments: China and the Rest of the World, including its operations in the United States and Hong Kong.
