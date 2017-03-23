Schroders plc (SDR) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Performer”

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) to a sector performer rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has GBX 3,300 ($40.76) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 3,400 ($41.99).

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital lowered shares of Schroders plc to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,771 ($46.57) target price on shares of Schroders plc in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Schroders plc in a report on Monday, February 13th. HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on shares of Schroders plc in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 3,180 ($39.27) target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on shares of Schroders plc from GBX 3,112 ($38.43) to GBX 3,345 ($41.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,075.71 ($37.99).

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) traded up 0.16% on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3108.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,453 shares. Schroders plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,960.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 3,183.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,068.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,915.30. The company’s market cap is GBX 8.55 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 64 ($0.79) per share. This is an increase from Schroders plc’s previous dividend of $29.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

In related news, insider Philip Mallinckrodt sold 13,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,291 ($28.29), for a total value of £318,082.44 ($392,839.87). Insiders have bought 1,524,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,993,456 in the last three months.

Schroders plc Company Profile

Schroders plc (Schroders) is the parent company of an international asset management and private banking group. Schroders operates three business segments: Asset Management, Private Banking and Group. Asset Management includes three divisions: Investment, which consists of its portfolio management, research and dealing functions across a product range covering equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternatives; Distribution, which employs people globally, specialising in sales, client service, marketing, product development and product management, and serving institutional and intermediary sales channels, and Infrastructure, which employs people in the information technology, operations, finance, risk management, human resources, legal, compliance and internal audit.

