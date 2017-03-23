Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) opened at 20.65 on Thursday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The firm’s market capitalization is $565.21 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm earned $334 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.12%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/schnitzer-steel-industries-inc-schn-releases-q2-earnings-guidance.html.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc is a recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, including end-of-life vehicles, and a manufacturer of finished steel products. The Company operates through two segments: the Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) business and the Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap and construction and demolition scrap from bridges, buildings and other infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.