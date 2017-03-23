Schneider Electric SE (SU) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €78.00 ($83.87) price target on Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America Corp set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Societe Generale set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, S&P Global set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €69.12 ($74.32).

Shares of Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) traded up 1.19% on Wednesday, hitting €67.19. 1,144,153 shares of the company traded hands. Schneider Electric SE has a 1-year low of €49.50 and a 1-year high of €69.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €66.20 and its 200 day moving average is €64.15. The firm has a market capitalization of €37.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.74.

About Schneider Electric SE

Schneider Electric SE is a France-based company that specializes in electricity distribution, automation management and produces installation components for energy management. The Company has five divisions organized by business: Energy and Infrastructure, which includes medium and low voltage, installation systems and control, renewable energies and includes customer segments in Utilities, Marine, residential and oil & gas sector; Industry, which includes automation & control which includes water treatment and mining, minerals & metals industries; Buildings, which includes building automation and security, whose customers are hotels, hospitals, office and retail buildings; Data canters and networks, and Residential which is engaged in solutions for saving electricity bills by combining lighting and heating control features.

