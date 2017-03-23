Savills plc (SVS) Downgraded by Numis Securities Ltd to “Add”

Numis Securities Ltd lowered shares of Savills plc (LON:SVS) to an add rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have GBX 996 ($12.30) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Savills plc in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Savills plc (LON:SVS) traded up 5.42% on Wednesday, hitting GBX 924.00. The stock had a trading volume of 615,055 shares. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.27 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 846.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 746.50. Savills plc has a one year low of GBX 542.18 and a one year high of GBX 925.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 24.60 ($0.30) per share. This is an increase from Savills plc’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Savills plc Company Profile

Savills plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate services provider that offers specialist advisory, management and transactional services. The Company’s segments include Transactional Advisory, Consultancy, Property and Facilities Management, and Investment Management. The Transaction Advisory segment consists of commercial, residential, leisure and agricultural leasing, tenant representation and investment advice on purchases and sales.

