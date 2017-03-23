Savills plc (SVS) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 24.60 Per Share

Savills plc (LON:SVS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.60 ($0.30) per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Savills plc’s previous dividend of $4.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Savills plc (LON:SVS) opened at 876.50 on Thursday. Savills plc has a 52 week low of GBX 542.18 and a 52 week high of GBX 897.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 842.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 745.26. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.20 billion.

SVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 914 ($11.29) target price on shares of Savills plc in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.26) price objective on shares of Savills plc in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Savills plc Company Profile

Savills plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate services provider that offers specialist advisory, management and transactional services. The Company’s segments include Transactional Advisory, Consultancy, Property and Facilities Management, and Investment Management. The Transaction Advisory segment consists of commercial, residential, leisure and agricultural leasing, tenant representation and investment advice on purchases and sales.

