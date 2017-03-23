DZ Bank AG reissued their neutral rating on shares of Sartorius Ag (NASDAQ:SARTF) in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sartorius Ag from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Sartorius Ag (NASDAQ:SARTF) remained flat at $89.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Sartorius Ag has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $323.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion and a PE ratio of 55.52.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/sartorius-ag-sartf-given-neutral-rating-at-dz-bank-ag.html.

