SAP SE (SAP) Given a €95.00 Price Target by S&P Global Analysts

S&P Global set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on SAP SE (ETR:SAP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective on SAP SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on SAP SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on SAP SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays PLC set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on SAP SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Commerzbank Ag set a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective on SAP SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €91.93 ($98.85).

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP) traded up 0.477% during trading on Wednesday, hitting €90.922. 2,701 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €88.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €82.53. SAP SE has a one year low of €63.00 and a one year high of €91.61. The stock has a market cap of €108.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.909.

About SAP SE

SAP SE (SAP) is a software and service provider. The Company offers enterprise application software. The Company operates through two segments: Applications, Technology & Services segment, and the SAP Business Network segment. The Applications, Technology & Services segment is engaged in the sale of software licenses, subscriptions to its cloud applications, and related services (primarily support services and various professional services, and support services, as well as implementation services of its software products and education services on the use of its products).

