Sanofi SA (SAN) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi SA in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €81.00 ($87.10) price target on shares of Sanofi SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €76.00 ($81.72) price target on shares of Sanofi SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €91.00 ($97.85) price target on shares of Sanofi SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €96.00 ($103.23) price target on shares of Sanofi SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi SA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €83.20 ($89.46).

Shares of Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) opened at 82.99 on Thursday. Sanofi SA has a one year low of €62.50 and a one year high of €83.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.74. The company has a market capitalization of €104.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85.

About Sanofi SA

Sanofi SA, formerly Sanofi-Aventis, is a healthcare company engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines) and Animal Health. The Pharmaceuticals segment consists of research, development, production and marketing of medicines, including those originating from Genzyme Corporation.

