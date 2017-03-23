Sangamo Therapeutics’ (SGMO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) in a research report released on Wednesday.

“We hosted a group lunch meeting with SGMO management this week.”,” Cowen and Company’s analyst commented.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SGMO. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) traded up 3.125% on Wednesday, hitting $4.125. The company had a trading volume of 251,894 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $292.36 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.12. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.02% and a negative net margin of 388.23%. The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post ($1.24) EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,981,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,325,000 after buying an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $18,779,000. Deerfield Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,556,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 630,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Sangamo BioSciences, Inc, is focused on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients’ lives using the Company’s platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation and cell therapy. The Company has developed technologies available for gene-based therapies.

