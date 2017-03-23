salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,195,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,704,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $1,665,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $834,300.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $831,800.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $834,000.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $835,400.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $1,667,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $1,654,800.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $1,648,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $833,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $1,628,600.00.

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) traded down 0.04% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,103 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.88 and a 200-day moving average of $75.46. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.81 and a beta of 1.42.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. salesforce.com, inc. had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,765,636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,832,372,000 after buying an additional 1,756,272 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,758,784 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,724,000 after buying an additional 649,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 16,980,055 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,211,187,000 after buying an additional 585,931 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,844,260 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $605,886,000 after buying an additional 1,727,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,648,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $616,865,000 after buying an additional 420,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Vetr raised salesforce.com, inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.31 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on salesforce.com, inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $96.00 price objective on salesforce.com, inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.06.

About salesforce.com, inc.

salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company’s Customer Success Platform, including sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, community management, analytics, application development, Internet of Things (IoT) integration and its professional cloud services, provide the next-generation platform of enterprise applications and services.

