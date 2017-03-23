Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) insider David Evans sold 2,255 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $16,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) traded down 0.73% during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.80. 39,249 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.41. Salem Media Group Inc has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Salem Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

WARNING: “Salem Media Group Inc (SALM) Insider David Evans Sells 2,255 Shares of Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/salem-media-group-inc-salm-insider-david-evans-sells-2255-shares-of-stock.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALM. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 65.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 89,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 35,268 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the third quarter valued at $698,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc, formerly Salem Communications Corporation, is a multi-media company specializing in Christian and Conservative content, with media properties consisting of radio broadcasting, digital media, and book, magazine and newsletter publishing. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing.

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.