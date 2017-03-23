Salem Media Group Inc (SALM) Insider David Evans Sells 2,255 Shares of Stock

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) insider David Evans sold 2,255 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $16,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) traded down 0.73% during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.80. 39,249 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.41. Salem Media Group Inc has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Salem Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALM. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 65.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 89,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 35,268 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the third quarter valued at $698,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group, Inc, formerly Salem Communications Corporation, is a multi-media company specializing in Christian and Conservative content, with media properties consisting of radio broadcasting, digital media, and book, magazine and newsletter publishing. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing.
