RWE AG (FRA:RWE) received a €18.40 ($19.78) price objective from Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays PLC set a €11.40 ($12.26) price target on shares of RWE AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($15.05) price target on shares of RWE AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Macquarie set a €17.50 ($18.82) price target on shares of RWE AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €10.50 ($11.29) price target on shares of RWE AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €16.00 ($17.20) price target on shares of RWE AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RWE AG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €15.33 ($16.49).

Shares of RWE AG (FRA:RWE) opened at 14.831 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is €9.12 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €13.47 and its 200 day moving average is €13.17. RWE AG has a 52-week low of €10.66 and a 52-week high of €16.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/rwe-ag-rwe-pt-set-at-18-40-by-societe-generale.html.

About RWE AG

RWE AG is a Germany-based electricity and gas company. It diversifies its activities into seven divisions: Germany, which consists of the Power Generation and Sales and Distribution Networks business area; Netherlands/Belgium; Great Britain; The Central Eastern and South Eastern Europe; Renewables; Upstream Gas and Oil, and Trading/Gas Midstream.

Receive News & Ratings for RWE AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.