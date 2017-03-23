RWE AG (RWE) PT Set at €18.40 by Societe Generale

RWE AG (FRA:RWE) received a €18.40 ($19.78) price objective from Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays PLC set a €11.40 ($12.26) price target on shares of RWE AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($15.05) price target on shares of RWE AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Macquarie set a €17.50 ($18.82) price target on shares of RWE AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €10.50 ($11.29) price target on shares of RWE AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €16.00 ($17.20) price target on shares of RWE AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RWE AG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €15.33 ($16.49).
Shares of RWE AG (FRA:RWE) opened at 14.831 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is €9.12 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €13.47 and its 200 day moving average is €13.17. RWE AG has a 52-week low of €10.66 and a 52-week high of €16.45.
About RWE AG
RWE AG is a Germany-based electricity and gas company. It diversifies its activities into seven divisions: Germany, which consists of the Power Generation and Sales and Distribution Networks business area; Netherlands/Belgium; Great Britain; The Central Eastern and South Eastern Europe; Renewables; Upstream Gas and Oil, and Trading/Gas Midstream.
Receive News & Ratings for RWE AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.