RPC, Inc. (RES) Now Covered by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Stock analysts at Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RES. FBR & Co lifted their price objective on shares of RPC from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Instinet upgraded shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of RPC in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of RPC (NYSE:RES) opened at 17.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00. RPC has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $23.36. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.80 billion.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. RPC had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $221 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RPC will post $0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in RPC by 15.1% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,449,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,348,000 after buying an additional 189,991 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in RPC by 18.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,291,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,705,000 after buying an additional 198,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in RPC by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,272,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,211,000 after buying an additional 64,684 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RPC by 317.9% in the third quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,286,000 after buying an additional 873,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RPC during the third quarter worth $13,826,000. 37.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc (RPC) is a holding company for several oilfield services companies. The Company provides a range of specialized oilfield services and equipment to oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties across the United States, including the southwest, mid-continent, Gulf of Mexico, Rocky Mountain and Appalachian regions, and in selected international markets.

