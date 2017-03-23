RPC Group PLC (RPC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank AG

RPC Group PLC (LON:RPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 1,140 ($14.08) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RPC. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of RPC Group PLC from GBX 1,050 ($12.97) to GBX 1,200 ($14.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RPC Group PLC from GBX 1,000 ($12.35) to GBX 1,180 ($14.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.07) target price on shares of RPC Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($15.13) target price on shares of RPC Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($14.94) target price on shares of RPC Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,148.33 ($14.18).

Shares of RPC Group PLC (LON:RPC) opened at 866.50 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.63 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 947.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 980.61. RPC Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 659.82 and a one year high of GBX 1,032.19.

In other RPC Group PLC news, insider Martin Towers bought 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.21) per share, for a total transaction of £43,218.35 ($53,375.76). Also, insider Godwin Wong bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 926 ($11.44) per share, with a total value of £27,780 ($34,309.00).

RPC Group PLC Company Profile

RPC Group Plc is a plastic products design and engineering company. The Company offers a range of consumer products and technical components for the packaging and non-packaging markets. The Company’s business is organized into two segments: Packaging and Non-packaging. The Packaging business serves the food, nonfood (including (general industrial, agrochemical and automotive), personal care (mass personal care, cosmetics and beauty), beverage and healthcare ((pharmaceuticals) markets.

