Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Downgraded by TheStreet

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.63.
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) opened at 71.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.45. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $76.01.
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company earned $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 22.15%. Royal Bank of Canada’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post $5.54 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth $180,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth $210,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), is a diversified financial services company. The Company provides personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, investor services and capital markets products and services on a global basis. The Company serves personal, business, public sector and institutional clients in Canada, the United States and approximately 40 other countries.
