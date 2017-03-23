Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Director David Ian Mckay Sells 3,578 Shares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$96.82, for a total value of C$346,421.96.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 3,578 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.80, for a total value of C$353,506.40.

On Monday, January 23rd, David Ian Mckay sold 3,578 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.01, for a total value of C$336,367.78.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) traded up 1.59% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,627,109 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.01 and its 200 day moving average is $89.53. The company has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion and a PE ratio of 13.50. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $99.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. CSFB upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$94.29.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), is a diversified financial services company. The Company provides personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, investor services and capital markets products and services on a global basis. The Company serves personal, business, public sector and institutional clients in Canada, the United States and approximately 40 other countries.

