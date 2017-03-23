Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a $121.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.04% from the company’s current price.

KMB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays PLC set a $135.00 price target on Kimberly Clark Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark Corp in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Kimberly Clark Corp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kimberly Clark Corp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.32.

Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) traded up 0.14% during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.03. 1,575,866 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.65. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $111.30 and a 1-year high of $138.87.

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark Corp had a return on equity of 614.22% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post $6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Kimberly Clark Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other Kimberly Clark Corp news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $483,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,456.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 61,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp by 6.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp by 7.2% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 40,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp by 384.0% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 31,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 24,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp by 94.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after buying an additional 89,778 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimberly Clark Corp

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

