Roundview Capital LLC Raises Stake in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in United Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 20,116,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,853,000 after buying an additional 305,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in United Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 9,943,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,210,000 after buying an additional 446,984 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in United Technologies by 14.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,227,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,683,000 after buying an additional 805,448 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in United Technologies by 26.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,281,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,555,000 after buying an additional 1,088,456 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 31.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,335,000 after buying an additional 973,053 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) opened at 111.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.09. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $96.89 and a 52-week high of $114.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.82 and its 200-day moving average is $107.39.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post $6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

UTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vetr raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.61 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of United Technologies from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.70.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $335,051.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,544.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Akhil Johri sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $246,104.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,497 shares of company stock worth $4,982,862. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

