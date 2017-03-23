Roundview Capital LLC Holds Position in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Roundview Capital LLC held its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,990 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.2% of Roundview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 38.3% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,814,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,600,000 after buying an additional 171,194 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) opened at 111.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.39. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $113.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm earned $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 71.09% and a net margin of 37.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post $4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/roundview-capital-llc-holds-position-in-mastercard-inc-ma.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Barclays PLC lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.89 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.77.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $85,723.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,268.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann Cairns sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $764,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,439,520 shares of company stock valued at $155,339,186. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.