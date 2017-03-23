Roth Capital Weighs in on Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued on Sunday. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin expects that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) traded up 3.64% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,644 shares. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. The company’s market cap is $398.43 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 80.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,597 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of fuel cell products. The Company is focused on its power product markets of heavy-duty motive, portable power, material handling and telecom backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for fuel cell applications.

