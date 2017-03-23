Roth Capital Analysts Give BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) a $5.00 Price Target

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has been assigned a $5.00 price objective by analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 159.74% from the company’s current price.

BDSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $3.00 price target on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) opened at 1.925 on Wednesday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07. The stock’s market cap is $105.48 million.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 93.61% and a negative return on equity of 309.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International will post ($0.65) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/roth-capital-analysts-give-biodelivery-sciences-international-inc-bdsi-a-5-00-price-target.html.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 98,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 280.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 107,945 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 79,599 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 206.1% in the third quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 180,417 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 121,468 shares during the period. 53.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes, either on its own or in partnerships with third parties, applications of approved therapeutics to address unmet medical needs using drug delivery technologies. The Company develops pharmaceutical products aimed principally in the areas of pain management and addiction.

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.