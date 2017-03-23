Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) VP Michael J. Hartshorn Sells 3,360 Shares of Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) VP Michael J. Hartshorn sold 3,360 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $225,489.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,122.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) traded down 0.35% on Thursday, reaching $66.12. 924,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.68. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $69.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm earned $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post $3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ross Stores by 19.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,761,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,565,000 after buying an additional 3,702,651 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,009,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $124,228,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,431,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 84.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,669,956 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,378,000 after buying an additional 766,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.61.

Ross Stores, Inc is an off-price retailer of name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family. The Company and its subsidiaries operate two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores: Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dd’s DISCOUNTS. Ross is an off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with approximately 1,274 locations in over 34 states, the District of Columbia and Guam.

