Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Insider Lisa R. Panattoni Sells 14,792 Shares of Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) insider Lisa R. Panattoni sold 14,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $989,288.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,127,772.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) traded down 0.12% on Thursday, hitting $66.27. The stock had a trading volume of 820,031 shares. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $69.81. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.68.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post $3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.85%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Insider Lisa R. Panattoni Sells 14,792 Shares of Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/ross-stores-inc-rost-insider-lisa-r-panattoni-sells-14792-shares-of-stock.html.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 29.1% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Ross Stores by 190.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 166.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on Ross Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ross Stores from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Ross Stores from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.61.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc is an off-price retailer of name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family. The Company and its subsidiaries operate two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores: Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dd’s DISCOUNTS. Ross is an off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with approximately 1,274 locations in over 34 states, the District of Columbia and Guam.

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.