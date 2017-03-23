Rockwell Medical Inc (RMTI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) remained flat at $5.94 during trading on Wednesday. 40,715 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $306.07 million. Rockwell Medical has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 37.98% and a negative return on equity of 33.60%. The business earned $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Medical news, Director Kenneth L. Holt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $35,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,231.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMTI. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 34.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 31,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 4.2% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 21.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc (Rockwell) is a biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) with products and services for the treatment of iron deficiency, secondary hyperparathyroidism and hemodialysis. The Company operates through the hemodialysis market segment, which involves the manufacture, sale and distribution of hemodialysis products to hemodialysis clinics, including pharmaceutical, dialysis concentrates, dialysis kits and other ancillary products used in the dialysis process.

