Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) CFO Patrick E. Allen Sells 2,000 Shares

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) CFO Patrick E. Allen sold 2,000 shares of Rockwell Collins stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $197,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Patrick E. Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Patrick E. Allen sold 1,550 shares of Rockwell Collins stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total value of $150,737.50.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Patrick E. Allen sold 4,000 shares of Rockwell Collins stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $396,600.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Patrick E. Allen sold 4,000 shares of Rockwell Collins stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.34, for a total value of $393,360.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Patrick E. Allen sold 4,000 shares of Rockwell Collins stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $393,520.00.

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) traded up 0.01% on Thursday, reaching $97.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,939 shares. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.65. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.54 and a 52-week high of $99.85.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Rockwell Collins had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Collins, Inc. will post $5.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rockwell Collins in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Collins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised Rockwell Collins from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Rockwell Collins from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Collins by 552.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Collins by 48.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Collins by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp boosted its position in Rockwell Collins by 15.3% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Rockwell Collins by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Collins Company Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces and supports communications and aviation systems for commercial and military customers. The Company provides information management services through voice and data communication networks and solutions across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Systems, Government Systems and Information Management Services.

