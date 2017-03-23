Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) CFO Patrick E. Allen Sells 1,550 Shares

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) CFO Patrick E. Allen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total value of $150,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Patrick E. Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Patrick E. Allen sold 2,000 shares of Rockwell Collins stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $197,860.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Patrick E. Allen sold 4,000 shares of Rockwell Collins stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $396,600.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Patrick E. Allen sold 4,000 shares of Rockwell Collins stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.34, for a total value of $393,360.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Patrick E. Allen sold 4,000 shares of Rockwell Collins stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $393,520.00.

Shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) traded up 0.13% during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,165 shares. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.79. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.54 and a 52-week high of $99.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.65.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Rockwell Collins had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Rockwell Collins’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Collins, Inc. will post $5.40 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Rockwell Collins’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COL. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Rockwell Collins by 552.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Collins by 48.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Rockwell Collins by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp raised its position in Rockwell Collins by 15.3% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Rockwell Collins by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded Rockwell Collins from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rockwell Collins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on Rockwell Collins from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Rockwell Collins in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

About Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces and supports communications and aviation systems for commercial and military customers. The Company provides information management services through voice and data communication networks and solutions across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Systems, Government Systems and Information Management Services.

