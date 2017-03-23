Robert P. Jornayvaz III Buys 6,300,000 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI) Stock

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) insider Robert P. Jornayvaz III purchased 6,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) traded up 1.85% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.65. 2,195,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The stock’s market cap is $119.31 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 268.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 427,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,255,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 754,550 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,725,000. Sii Investments Inc. WI bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,866,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after buying an additional 3,263,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a producer of muriate of potash (potassium chloride or potash) and langbeinite (sulfate of potash magnesia) in the United States, which it markets and sells as Trio. The Company operates in the extraction, production and sale of potassium containing products segment. Its products are potash and Trio.

