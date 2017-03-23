Robert H. Rudman Sells 2,616 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) insider Robert H. Rudman sold 2,616 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $191,988.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) opened at 73.98 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.55 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.05.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.04. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post $4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $134,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 77.0% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 15.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 17.5% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.24.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is an operator of discount variety stores. The Company operates approximately 13,851 discount variety retail stores. The Company’s segments include Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at a fixed price. The Family Dollar segment operates a chain of general merchandise retail discount stores providing consumers with a selection of merchandise in neighborhood stores.

