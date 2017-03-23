Rio Tinto plc (RIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Axiom Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto plc from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto plc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto plc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,568,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Rio Tinto plc by 2,738.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,756,844 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,678,000 after buying an additional 1,694,960 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto plc during the third quarter worth approximately $35,543,000. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto plc by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,866,000 after buying an additional 1,057,429 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in Rio Tinto plc during the third quarter worth approximately $25,050,000. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) traded down 1.01% during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,990 shares. Rio Tinto plc has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $47.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.39. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $1.2582 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto plc’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Rio Tinto plc

Rio Tinto plc is a mining and metals company. The Company’s business is finding, mining and processing mineral resources. The Company’s segments include Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy & Minerals and Other Operations. The Company operates an iron ore business, supplying the global seaborne iron ore trade.

