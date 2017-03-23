Richmont Mines Inc. (RIC) Insider Robert Joseph Chausse Buys 15,000 Shares

Richmont Mines Inc. (TSE:RIC) (ARCA:RIC) insider Robert Joseph Chausse bought 15,000 shares of Richmont Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.72 per share, with a total value of C$145,800.00.

Richmont Mines Inc. (TSE:RIC) traded down 1.65% during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 166,211 shares. Richmont Mines Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $601.31 million and a P/E ratio of 47.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Richmont Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Desjardins boosted their target price on Richmont Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Richmont Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. CIBC upgraded Richmont Mines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Richmont Mines from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.17.

Richmont Mines Company Profile

Richmont Mines Inc is a mining company. The Company is engaged in activities related to the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral properties. Its segments include Quebec and Ontario. It has two divisions: Ontario Division and Quebec Division. Its Island Gold Mine is located approximately 80 kilometers northeast of Wawa, Ontario in the Sault Ste.

