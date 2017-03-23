Richmont Mines Inc. (RIC) Insider Christian Bourcier Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Richmont Mines Inc. (TSE:RIC) (ARCA:RIC) insider Christian Bourcier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$101,000.00.

Shares of Richmont Mines Inc. (TSE:RIC) traded down 1.86% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.52. 166,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76. Richmont Mines Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $600.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60.

RIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Richmont Mines from C$14.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Richmont Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. CIBC upgraded shares of Richmont Mines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Richmont Mines from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of Richmont Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.17.

About Richmont Mines

Richmont Mines Inc is a mining company. The Company is engaged in activities related to the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral properties. Its segments include Quebec and Ontario. It has two divisions: Ontario Division and Quebec Division. Its Island Gold Mine is located approximately 80 kilometers northeast of Wawa, Ontario in the Sault Ste.

