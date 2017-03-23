Richard J. Wehrle Sells 2,000 Shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) Stock

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Richard J. Wehrle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $149,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $790,014.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) traded up 1.05% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.30. The stock had a trading volume of 22,349 shares. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $79.59. The company has a market capitalization of $867.00 million, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day moving average is $71.90.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group, Inc. will post $3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/richard-j-wehrle-sells-2000-shares-of-alamo-group-inc-alg-stock.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALG. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Alamo Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 675,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,517,000 after buying an additional 51,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alamo Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 33,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alamo Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 44,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Alamo Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alamo Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc is engaged in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. The Company operates in Industrial, Agricultural and European segments. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, pothole patchers, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements and related aftermarket parts and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.