Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Richard Hart sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $118,495.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,847 shares in the company, valued at $499,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard Hart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Richard Hart sold 3,278 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $186,157.62.

Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) opened at 55.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average is $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 350.51. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12 month low of $49.18 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Richard Hart Sells 2,098 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/richard-hart-sells-2098-shares-of-guidewire-software-inc-gwre-stock.html.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 9.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 29.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 14.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc is a provider of software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers. The Company’s software serves as a technology platform for P&C insurance carriers. The Company’s InsurancePlatform consists of three elements: core transaction processing, data management and analytics, and digital engagement.

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.