Richard George Monkman Sells 4,200 Shares of Kinaxis Inc (KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) insider Richard George Monkman sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total transaction of C$312,060.00.

Richard George Monkman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Richard George Monkman sold 5,800 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.96, for a total transaction of C$428,968.00.

Shares of Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) opened at 72.26 on Thursday. Kinaxis Inc has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $76.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 176.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average is $65.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Friday, December 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$72.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.50.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc is a provider of cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations. The Company offers RapidResponse as a collection of cloud-based configurable applications. The Company’s RapidResponse product provides supply chain planning and analytics capabilities that create the foundation for managing multiple, interconnected supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment and capacity planning.

