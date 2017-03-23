RH’s (RH) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

RH (NYSE:RH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of RH from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Vetr lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.67 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) opened at 37.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50. RH has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $46.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 1.57.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. RH had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 7.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RH will post $1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of RH by 100.0% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,412,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at $20,748,000. Blackstone Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at $17,728,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at $15,956,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at $10,438,000.

About RH

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc, is a luxury retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. The Company offers merchandise assortments across a range of categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, decor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The Company classifies its sales into furniture and non-furniture product lines.

