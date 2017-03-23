Rex Energy Co. (REXX) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Rex Energy Co. (NASDAQ:REXX) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,857,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,194,262 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 3.03% of Rex Energy worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Rex Energy during the third quarter valued at $135,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Rex Energy by 96.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 254,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 124,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Rex Energy by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 995,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 148,500 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rex Energy Co. (NASDAQ:REXX) opened at 0.4399 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is $41.99 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. Rex Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.63.

Rex Energy (NASDAQ:REXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company earned $48.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.45 million. Rex Energy had a negative net margin of 159.09% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. Rex Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rex Energy Co. will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Rex Energy in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Northland Securities set a $1.00 price target on shares of Rex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KLR Group boosted their price target on shares of Rex Energy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.95.

Rex Energy Company Profile

Rex Energy Corporation is an independent oil, natural gas liquid (NGL) and natural gas company. The Company has operations in the Appalachian Basin and Illinois Basin. In the Appalachian Basin, the Company is focused on its Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale and Upper Devonian (Burkett) Shale drilling and exploration activities.

