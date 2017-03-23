REX American Resources Corp (REX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 24th.

REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) opened at 79.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 2.06. REX American Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $102.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average of $86.77.

Separately, Feltl & Co. downgraded shares of REX American Resources Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

In related news, CEO Zafar A. Rizvi sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $1,530,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,128,445.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $231,351.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 591,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,423,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,472 shares of company stock worth $4,299,342. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About REX American Resources Corp

Rex American Resources Corporation is a holding company. The Company has invested in approximately three ethanol production entities, two of which the Company has a majority ownership interest in. The Company operates through alternative energy segment. The Company’s ethanol investments include One Earth Energy, LLC (One Earth), NuGen Energy, LLC (NuGen) and Big River Resources, LLC (Big River).

