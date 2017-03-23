Research Analysts Set Expectations for Tricon Capital Group Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (TCN)

Tricon Capital Group Inc (TSE:TCN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for Tricon Capital Group in a research report issued on Sunday. National Bank Financial analyst T. Johnson now forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.88.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TCN. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tricon Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.86.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) traded up 1.97% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 157,384 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50. Tricon Capital Group has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64.

In related news, Director Ira Gluskin acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$536,000.00.

Tricon Capital Group Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is an asset manager and principal investor focused on the residential real estate industry. The Company operates through five segments. Through Tricon Housing Partners, its land and homebuilding investment vertical, it invests or co-invests in private commingled funds, separate accounts and sidecars.

