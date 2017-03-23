Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ocular Therapeutix Inc’s FY2017 Earnings (OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note issued on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Piros forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of ($2.46) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 2,346.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Ocular Therapeutix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/research-analysts-offer-predictions-for-ocular-therapeutix-incs-fy2017-earnings-ocul.html.

OCUL has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.19.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) opened at 9.20 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $264.56 million. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $14.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 314,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 76.2% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 491,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 212,419 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at about $783,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its hydrogel platform technology. The Company’s bioresorbable hydrogel based product candidates are designed to provide sustained delivery of therapeutic agents to the eye.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.