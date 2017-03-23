Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Freshpet Inc’s Q1 2017 Earnings (FRPT)

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research note issued on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst R. Parikh forecasts that the brokerage will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04. The business earned $34.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.18 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business's revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) opened at 10.95 on Thursday. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. The firm’s market capitalization is $348.21 million.

In other Freshpet news, CEO William B. Cyr bought 17,850 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $197,599.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 68,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,328.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carl Domino Inc raised its position in Freshpet by 33.3% in the third quarter. Carl Domino Inc now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 23,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Freshpet by 15.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Freshpet by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 61,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 18.9% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 19,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc is a manufacturer of fresh, refrigerated pet food distributed across North America. The Company operates in the segment of manufacturing, marketing and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The Company offers products consisting of dog food, cat food, and dog and cat treats.

