Repligen Co. (RGEN) Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. Sells 4,000 Shares

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,594 shares in the company, valued at $438,649.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) traded up 3.039% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.095. 295,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.25. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $35.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.221 and a beta of 1.58.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Repligen had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post $0.55 EPS for the current year.

RGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Repligen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.57 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens set a $37.00 target price on shares of Repligen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Repligen by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 1.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation is a bioprocessing company. The Company is focused on the development, production and commercialization of products used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs (bioprocessing). The Company is a manufacturer of both native and recombinant forms of Protein A, critical reagents used in biomanufacturing to separate and purify monoclonal antibodies, a type of biologic drug.

